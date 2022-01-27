Jennifer Holland Tells All About James Gunn's Directing Style - Exclusive

While Holland has spent much more time working with Gunn on "Peacemaker" than "The Suicide Squad," she's learned that no matter how much time she's on set, the filmmaker's chief objective is to make sure that he delivers something memorable for his audiences.

"I think one of the coolest things about James is that he doesn't have a whole lot of — he has ego, don't get me wrong — but his ego [helps] when it comes to his work. He wants to make something beautiful," Holland told Looper in an exclusive interview. "He wants to make something beautifully written and nuanced, and have all kinds of things that appeal to him — the craziness, very signature James Gunn-sort of stuff. But he also wants to make an entertaining piece of art for the audience to enjoy. He doesn't want to make decisions that are just solely for himself. He wants it to be entertaining to watch."

While Holland has had a bit more time to witness Gunn at work than most, the actor admits that she's still trying to figure out how filmmaker's brain ticks to come up with his creative scenarios. "Getting to watch him write all of these things and finding out how the depth of his imagination is just fascinating," Holland said. "I don't even know where he comes up with this stuff."

"Peacemaker" is streaming exclusively on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.