1883's Eric Nelsen Reveals The Surprising Bond He Shares With Yellowstone's Jefferson White - Exclusive

Nelsen and White met on the set of a Ram Trucks commercial cross-promoting "Yellowstone" and "1883."

"I've actually become really close with Jeff ... we really hit it off on set," says Nelsen. "He's come and hung out with me here in Fort Worth, and I've taken him to a Mavericks basketball game, and we've really developed a great friendship. I love the guy to death."

Beyond the obvious connection they share when it comes to their respective shows, their fast friendship is also built on a common interest: photography.

"He's an incredible photographer," says Nelsen. "I've been asking him a lot of questions about photography, and I really wanted to learn more about film cameras. So, him being the guy that he is, he came over to my house and gave me one of his cameras from his personal collection. He was like, 'I want to encourage you to keep going with this passion.' He's been mentoring me in the film world. We've developed a great friendship."

As for where he hopes the friendship goes, Nelsen adds, "We keep joking and kind of manifesting the idea of us getting to work together and be on the same show at some point."

"1883" streams exclusively on Paramount+, where new episodes are available every Sunday. Meanwhile, Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is expected to premiere on the Paramount Network at the end of 2022.