Keegan Allen Names The Pretty Little Liars Star He Wants For Walker - Exclusive

Few things are more exciting to fans than mini-reunions between actors who have worked together on different projects. When The CW announced that Jared Padalecki's real-life wife, Genevieve, would play his wife on "Walker," fans gearing up for the show couldn't be more thrilled, and "Supernatural" fans were pumped the most. The real-life couple met on the "Supernatural" set, and Jared Padalacki's onscreen grandfather (Mitch Pileggi) also signed on to play his "Walker" character's dad. It was a mini family reunion for "Supernatural" fans bummed that their favorite show ended.

The Padaleckis aren't the only "Walker" cast members from a major show. Keegan Allen (Liam Walker) made a name for himself as Toby Cavanaugh on the hit teen show "Pretty Little Liars." Like "Supernatural" and "Walker," the actor describes the set like a family — so maybe it's time some "Pretty Little Liars" alums join Allen for a "Walker" reunion.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Keegan Allen picked which "Pretty Little Liars" actor he wants to saddle up with on "Walker" and revealed whether or not he'd like to appear on the "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff, "Original Sin."