Squid Game Contestants Just Got Terrifying News

"Squid Game" — which is, to date, Netflix's most-watched series debut all-time — is likely to return for a much-anticipated second season, according to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. But that's not the only thing he has up his sleeve for the survival drama.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Hwang has plans in the works that could dramatically affect the "Squid Game" series as we know it. Since the success of Season 1, the South Korean director has reportedly been swamped with Season 2 and the hoopla surrounding it. "There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season," Hwang told the Associated Press back in November. "It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."

Hwang's latest conversations with Netflix have reportedly centered around the second season and how it will affect the future of the "Squid Game" franchise, which he hopes will grow. If Hwang eventually gets his way, things won't look so bright for Player 456 and company.