Squid Game Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

The world of Korean dramas is diverse and fascinating, and it's becoming a much bigger deal lately thanks to films like 2019's "Parasite" and 2020's "Minari," along with Netflix's 2020 zombie thriller "Kingdom." In the United States, Netflix has quickly become the streaming service of choice for those wanting to discover more thrilling, heartbreaking K-dramas. And "Squid Game" — or "Ojingeo Geim" 00 has become one of the most popular Netflix shows since it debuted on Sept. 17, landing at the No. 1 spot in South Korea (via FlixPatrol) and No. 2 worldwide.

Now, in general, Korean series like these don't go beyond one season: they tell a complete story from beginning to end. And that's definitely what seems to have happened in the first season of "Squid Game." But the series has shown all the signs that it's destined to be an international hit. It has some very good reviews circulating. On Rotten Tomatoes, for instance, the show currently has a 100% Tomatometer score, and an 89% Audience Score, which isn't bad at all.

So, this is the type of buzz that would make a Season 2 a no-brainer, if "Squid Game" can continue pulling good ratings. Here's what we know about a potential second season.