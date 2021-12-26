Could Spider-Man: No Way Home Really Score A Best Picture Oscar Nomination?

The verdict is in — "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is officially the year's biggest hit, with box-office sales currently soaring towards the $1 billion mark (via Variety) and positive reviews piling up from audiences and critics. The question now is whether the Marvel flick can somehow find a way to swing into next year's Oscar race for best picture, much like "Black Panther" did in 2019. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige certainly thinks so.

"I think both of these types of films deserve recognition," explained Marvel's top boss in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Feige said he wants Academy members to "think about the artistry that goes into storytelling that connects with a wide range of people on a very emotional level" when deciding who gets chosen for best picture nominees and the eventual winner next March. "It's a good thing when people are in a theater, and they stand up and cheer," Feige added. "It's a good thing when people are wiping tears because they're thinking back on their last 20 years of moviegoing and what it has meant to them. That, to me, is a very good thing — the sort of thing the Academy was founded, back in the day, to recognize."

According to Feige, there are several reasons why Marvel Studios and the cast of "No Way Home" were able to pull off an Oscar-worthy performance in his eyes. And it all stems from experience.