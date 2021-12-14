Sony Pictures CEO Clarifies His Remarks About Spider-Man's MCU Future

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Rothman got more specific about the future situation surrounding the "Spider-Man" movies, as well as Sony and Marvel Studios' working relationship moving forward. "It's reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that's how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie," Rothman explained. He went on to say, "So we have one more 'lend back' that's committed." This presumably means that there is at least one more MCU appearance for Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the works. But what about after that?

"But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this," Rothman continued, "which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it's a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn't anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens."

Whether a crossover or a new trilogy comes to pass, for now, it seems as though the focus remains on "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for both Sony and Marvel Studios. Although, it's now certain that this is not the last fans will see of Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Make sure to get your tickets for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on Friday, December 17th.