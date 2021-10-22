This Is How Former Sony Pictures Boss Amy Pascal Reacted To Kevin Feige's Spider-Man Pitch

The new book, "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," goes in-depth about the inner workings of the studio and how it has become a huge force in Hollywood. On the topic of Spider-Man, writers Tara Bennett and Paul Terry reveal how the initial meeting went between Sony's Amy Pascal and Marvel's Kevin Feige (per The Direct). The duo had collaborated together for years beforehand, so they had a healthy working relationship, which is why Feige felt he could say that a third "Amazing Spider-Man" movie wouldn't work.

Feige explained that Sony should let Marvel do the film, without Disney purchasing the rights: "The only way I know how to do anything is to just do it entirely. So why don't you let us do it? Don't think of it as two studios." He also added, "No change of hands of rights. No change of hands of money. Just engage us to produce it." Pascal says she completely dismissed the idea, saying, "At first, I was super resentful, I think I started crying and threw him out of my office, or threw a sandwich at him – I'm not sure which."

However, Pascal eventually realized that Kevin Feige's pitch made sense: "By the fifth [Spider-Man] movie, we weren't giving them anything new." She also confessed, "And I have to be honest about it, we were trying so hard to be different, we even went into places to be different that we shouldn't have." It helped that Feige had a solid pitch, as Pascal pointed out: "The idea of putting him up against a world where everybody had everything and he had nothing was a whole new way of telling his story."