Spider-Man: No Way Home Gets This Rotten Tomatoes Honor
Even with the glowing first reviews for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" following its premiere, there was still a tiny bit of doubt as to whether the success story for the wall-crawler's latest adventure could keep on swinging. With just under 50 critical reviews post-premiere day, there was an understandable fear that the critics who had yet to pass their verdict could tip the scales and dash Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) hopes of a coveted high score on Rotten Tomatoes.
With "No Way Home" officially out and about on screens worldwide, the other opinions of film critics have now been factored into the Rotten Tomatoes score. Thankfully, it's not a massive shift from what we initially saw earlier in the week and it's enough to keep "No Way Home" with a critic's score that only true gems are lucky to receive. Following its release, the third headlining adventure for Holland's Spider-Man has gained the coveted title that so many movies hope to achieve, but never do. Well done, Spidey.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has earned an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, a feat that's no doubt thanks to its epic encounters with classic heroes, villains, and the fact that it's one of the most complex chapters of this Spider-Man's story yet. With 215 reviews counted, that means the movie is officially Certified Fresh.
Thankfully, the praise also comes with a hefty purse that has already been filled following the film's release. "No Way Home" has already hauled in roughly an incredible $44 million internationally, according to Deadline. In the UK, its Wednesday debut made $10.1 million, which Deadline points out shatters James Bond's latest record of $6.6 million from "No Time To Die."
Of course, there will be more dollar signs rolling around in those massive iconic eyes over the weekend. Still, given the fantastic critical response, and the numbers from early international releases and previews alone, it's safe to say that Spidey has hit the mark once again. Well done, tiger.