Spider-Man: No Way Home Gets This Rotten Tomatoes Honor

Even with the glowing first reviews for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" following its premiere, there was still a tiny bit of doubt as to whether the success story for the wall-crawler's latest adventure could keep on swinging. With just under 50 critical reviews post-premiere day, there was an understandable fear that the critics who had yet to pass their verdict could tip the scales and dash Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) hopes of a coveted high score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With "No Way Home" officially out and about on screens worldwide, the other opinions of film critics have now been factored into the Rotten Tomatoes score. Thankfully, it's not a massive shift from what we initially saw earlier in the week and it's enough to keep "No Way Home" with a critic's score that only true gems are lucky to receive. Following its release, the third headlining adventure for Holland's Spider-Man has gained the coveted title that so many movies hope to achieve, but never do. Well done, Spidey.