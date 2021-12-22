Matthew Daddario Gives His Honest Take On Alec And Magnus' Shadowhunters Ending - Exclusive

Daddario has the perfect solution for fans who are bummed out that the show ended: an epic holiday special. "Holiday special. Call it, this [is] what it is: Santa Claus gets taken over by demons, and they have demonic sleds and demonic reindeer," he said. "Or just put demonic in front of all the things: demonic presence, demonic cheer, demonic snow, demonic North Pole, whatever. All that, and [they've] got to go fight them. And the whole time, they get interrupted at a Christmas sweater party." Okay, who else needs an invite to this party?

He added, "So, the whole time they're fighting in this ridiculous Christmas gear, and it's bloody, it's a blood bath, and it's real. The audience that was watching ["Shadowhunters" is] older now. We're going to give you a real dark side of this "Shadowhunters" world, and it's going to be intense." This isn't the "Shadowhunters" you're used to, kids.

"There's not a lot of light. There [are] broken cars at some places, and also buildings blow up. Everybody likes that stuff, whatever," he added. "There's your holiday special. And at the end, they all celebrate Christmas together by a roaring fire in front of demonic Santa Clause's defeated troops."

On what Magnus and Alec are up to during this haunted holiday, Daddario said, "What are they doing? They're drinking hot toddies together. They're sitting in old chairs next to each other like, 'Look what we did, how fantastic. Let's get back to work, shall we?'"

At the suggestion of pitching this to someone, Daddario said, "I think they might look at me weird, but we'll see."

Daddario's new film, "Wild Game," is now playing in select theaters and available on demand. Additionally, all seasons of "Shadowhunters" are available on Hulu.