Piotr Adamczyk Recalls A Hilarious Jeremy Renner Story From The Set Of Hawkeye - Exclusive

On what it was like filming with Jeremy Renner, Adamczyk said, "I remember, and I'm very thankful to directors Bert, Bertie, and Rhys Thomas [for allowing] us to add some new stuff to the characters — to the Tracksuit Mafia guys."

"Hawkeye" directors frequently encouraged actors to improvise, and Adamczyk had his own experience doing so. "So there was a moment during this scene when Tomas is interrogating Hawkeye that Rhys said, 'You could try to improvise, just add some stuff,"' Adamczyk added. "Improvising for me, not being [an] English speaker because English is my second language, it was something I was a bit afraid of. But to do it in this huge production was [a] really incredible debut for me to have [an] improvisation scene with Jeremy Renner."

Things can get tricky when you're speaking a second language. Adamczyk recalled a fun moment with Renner, saying, "There was a moment I mispronounced something, and I said something like, 'We are integrating you,' or something, I don't remember." He added, "And Jeremy started to laugh about it, but he continued to be in the moment, in character. So we were improvising back and forth to the moment when the whole crew burst [into] laughter. And that was something for us as well, because the crew is our first audience." Okay, Disney+, can we get these bloopers?

Adamczyk noted, "So we understood that these lovable idiots are really very funny. And probably [that] was the moment we understood how important this comedy release [would be] on our part."