Jeremy Renner Opens Up About Clint Barton's Hearing Loss In Hawkeye

Marvel fans have another reason to be excited this holiday season. "Hawkeye," the long-awaited solo story of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), debuts on Disney+ November 24th. If the trailers are any indication, this six-episode series will be another exciting addition to the MCU. Not only will it flesh out Clint's life in a post-"Endgame" world, but it will introduce audiences to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Clint's protégé (and likely a future Young Avenger).

Clint's backstory may be less fleshed out than that of his fellow Avengers, but the former SHIELD agent has seen some dark moments in the MCU, including the disappearance of his entire family following The Snap, and of course, the tragic death of his dear friend Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

The archery master has faced other hard times in the comics, and the "Hawkeye" series will be exploring Clint's resilience in a way we haven't seen before. Notably, the show will dive into Clint's hearing loss, and it turns out it's something that hits home for actor Renner, too.