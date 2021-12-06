Rogers: The Musical Writers Open Up About How The Hawkeye Gag Came About

In an interview with Ash Crossan for Screen Rant, composer Marc Shaiman said that he first met Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at an Academy Awards event, where he quickly realized that Feige was a fan of his prior work. At some point after Feige and Shaiman became acquainted, writers for "Hawkeye" came up with the idea for a musical "almost jokingly," according to Shaiman. Once Feige caught wind of the idea, however, he was immediately insistent that they follow through on it.

"Kevin was like, 'No, no, it's got to be there and I know just the guys to do it,'" Shaiman said. "So it was just phenomenal when we got that call."

While Shaiman and lyricist Scott Wittman were certainly pleased to take on the new job, there were other concerns going on at the moment the two were drafted into the MCU.

"At that time, it was just the beginning of the pandemic," Wittman told Screen Rant. "It was when New York was in really, really terrible shape with no one leaving their houses and people banging on pots and pans for healthcare workers at night."

Watching the real-life crisis of the pandemic unfold in the city around them, Wittman had an idea for the musical.

"I said to Marc, 'I think I have the title for the song... Please, someone save the city,'" Wittman said. "That seemed to make sense. And then, we wrote a verse and a chorus and sent it to [Marvel], and they loved the idea. And they said, 'Write the song.'"