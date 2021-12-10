Why The Cast Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already Lobbying For Roles In Into The Spider-Verse 2

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are getting ready to fling open the door to the Marvel multiverse, but that's not all they're wanting to do with the Spidey franchise. With the arrival of "No Way Home" just days away, the actors have begun carving out their future paths with Marvel and Sony Pictures, which they hope will include an appearance someday in the animated Spider-Man universe.

"Love those movies," gushed Zendaya while speaking to SYFY WIRE alongside Holland and fellow star Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned. "Love them, and I'm just waiting for the phone call," Holland said. "Guys, call us. Put us in your movie. We want to be in it."

2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was a major hit for Marvel and Sony (via Rotten Tomatoes). The film ultimately spun its own multiversal web and opened the door for a number of storytelling possibilities, some of which will come up in Miles Morales' next installment, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)," due out next year. While any actor who likes Spider-Man would want to be in one of the "Spider-Verse" movies, there's actually a specific reason why the "No Way Home" cast is so adamant about swinging their way into the animated side of this cinematic franchise.