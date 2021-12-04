Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Fans Just Got The Best News About Its Sequel
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was one of the most successful films of 2018 and has been classified by some as one of the best superhero movies of all time. The Sony project proved animated flicks pack just as much of a punch as live-action, and its $375+ million worldwide take was proof. The acclaim for the film only grew as word spread, and the movie continues to bring in new fans who are anxiously awaiting the second installment.
Producer and writer of "Into the Spider-Verse" Christopher Miller confirmed on Twitter two years ago that a sequel would be landing in theaters on April 8, 2022. That date has since been pushed back to October 7 of next year, so fans will have to hold out a little longer. However, there is some good news regarding the "Into the Spider-Verse" sequel, which was announced at CCXP — and when we say good news, we mean really good news.
It looks like two more Spider-Verse films are coming
According to writers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord and the first teaser trailer, we will be getting two parts of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2." It was also confirmed at CCXP that the first sequel will be officially titled "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" and we can only assume the second will be named "Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse (Part Two)."
The teaser trailer, which debuted at CCXP, was only for "Part One," and there was enough content there to keep fans buzzing until the movie premieres next October. It looks like Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is enjoying college as he listens to "Sunflower," just before Gwen Stacy comes swinging in from her reality to crash his very chill party. After chatting in Miles' dorm room, we see the hero dive back into the Spider-Verse. He winds up fighting Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O'Hara, which brings a whole new multiversal Spider-Man into the mix.
Get ready for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" — and inevitably, "Part Two" — when the first lands in theaters on October 7, 2022.