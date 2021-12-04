Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Fans Just Got The Best News About Its Sequel

According to writers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord and the first teaser trailer, we will be getting two parts of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2." It was also confirmed at CCXP that the first sequel will be officially titled "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" and we can only assume the second will be named "Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse (Part Two)."

The teaser trailer, which debuted at CCXP, was only for "Part One," and there was enough content there to keep fans buzzing until the movie premieres next October. It looks like Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is enjoying college as he listens to "Sunflower," just before Gwen Stacy comes swinging in from her reality to crash his very chill party. After chatting in Miles' dorm room, we see the hero dive back into the Spider-Verse. He winds up fighting Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O'Hara, which brings a whole new multiversal Spider-Man into the mix.

Get ready for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" — and inevitably, "Part Two" — when the first lands in theaters on October 7, 2022.