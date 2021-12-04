New Into The Spider-Verse 2 Footage Teases A Miles Morales And Gwen Reunion

A new look at the highly anticipated sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was revealed on Saturday, December 4. The latest footage teases a reunion between two beloved "Spider-Man" heroes and the arrival of a new character from the Marvel Comics franchise. Sony Pictures Entertainment released this first look at this "Spider-Verse" during its panel at the CCXP Worlds 2021 online event.

Besides winning an Oscar for best animated feature (via Variety), 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse" was a global hit at the box office (via Box Office Mojo), which means a sequel was all but guaranteed. In the first film, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) becomes the web-slinging superhero after being saved by Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man (voiced by Chris Pine), who is killed in the encounter. At Spider-Man's grave, Miles meets an older, worn-down version of another Peter from another dimension (Jake Johnson), which sets him on a journey ... into the spider-verse. Other versions of Spider-Man depicted in the animated movie include Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

The latest footage for the sequel, officially titled "Spider-Man: Across the Universe (Part One)," shows Miles chilling in his bedroom when Gwen shows up, attempting to break the rules and dive into a new adventure.