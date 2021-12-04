New Into The Spider-Verse 2 Footage Teases A Miles Morales And Gwen Reunion
A new look at the highly anticipated sequel to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was revealed on Saturday, December 4. The latest footage teases a reunion between two beloved "Spider-Man" heroes and the arrival of a new character from the Marvel Comics franchise. Sony Pictures Entertainment released this first look at this "Spider-Verse" during its panel at the CCXP Worlds 2021 online event.
Besides winning an Oscar for best animated feature (via Variety), 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse" was a global hit at the box office (via Box Office Mojo), which means a sequel was all but guaranteed. In the first film, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) becomes the web-slinging superhero after being saved by Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man (voiced by Chris Pine), who is killed in the encounter. At Spider-Man's grave, Miles meets an older, worn-down version of another Peter from another dimension (Jake Johnson), which sets him on a journey ... into the spider-verse. Other versions of Spider-Man depicted in the animated movie include Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).
The latest footage for the sequel, officially titled "Spider-Man: Across the Universe (Part One)," shows Miles chilling in his bedroom when Gwen shows up, attempting to break the rules and dive into a new adventure.
Miles and Gwen are ready for a new adventure in the Spider-Verse
The new footage of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" brings Miles Morale and Gwen together again. When Miles asks Gwen what she's been up to, she replies, "It's a long story." She then gets up to inspect his bedroom and comes across the drawings Miles made of her, prompting her to say, "I missed you, too." Miles inquires about the reason for Gwen's visit, revealing he never expected to see her again. She smiles and invites him to leave with her, but Miles is grounded. Falling out the window and donning her mask, Gwen teases, "Is Spider-Man grounded?"
The footage then shows Miles in his Spider-Man costume, falling through what appears to be another dimension where Spider-Man 2099, aka Miguel O'Hara, attacks him, sending the two spiraling into yet another dimension before the film's title appears and notes it is "Part One." Fans on social media reacted with excitement at the first look at yet another multiversal Spider-Man, with one Twitter user posting, "Me rewatching the 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)' trailer over and over."
The exciting footage also reveals the sequel's release date: October 7, 2022. Mark your calendars, folks.