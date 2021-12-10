The Action-Packed Opening Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Fans Excited

As the clip reveals, the movie kicks in where "Spider-Man: Far from Home " ends. J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) has just revealed Peter's identity, and the crowd is going wild — not just over Spidey, who they think murdered Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), but over MJ (Zendaya), whom they call "Spider-Man's girlfriend." Panicked, Peter escapes this swarm of people by grabbing MJ and web-swinging away from the masses, much to the chagrin of MJ, who's not a fan of this mode of transportation. The clip ends with the pair perched atop a bridge, and both of them are in full panic mode — Peter because of his revealed identity, and MJ because, well, she's trying not to fall.

Though the scene only provides a short glimpse at the world of "No Way Home," fans very much like what they see. "This is legit the best opening scene I have ever seen," user Sooraj Sungur commented on the YouTube video. "Amazing, it continues right after the end scene. The 2 films are like one," Antony D'Andrea opined.

Many viewers also expressed their appreciation to the surprise breakout character of the scene: The backpack-wearing guy who tries to jump after the escaping Spider-Man and MJ, only to face-plant on the street after his foolishly brave attempt to grab them as they go. "Props to that man who not only tried to grab them, but leaped for them as they were taking off, in full confidence," one commenter appreciated the fleeting moment. "Stunt actor/extra playing that role deserves a raise."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in theaters on December 17.