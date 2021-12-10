The Action-Packed Opening Of Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Fans Excited
After what at times has seemed like decades of eager anticipation, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is finally around the corner. The third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie will whisk Tom Holland's webslinger and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange headfirst into a situation where Spidey has to face old enemies from alternate universes. Judging by the trailers, the most prominent one of these is "Spider-Man 2" villain Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), but he's far from the only one.
If the fact that the movie is set to premiere on December 17 isn't enough to hammer home how close it is, the opening scene of the movie is now available for viewing on YouTube. Originally released on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the scene reveals that "No Way Home" opens immediately after the end of "Spider-Man: Far from Home," and it makes very clear that the stakes are extremely high for poor Peter Parker. As you can expect, the action-packed opening of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has fans very, very excited.
Fans are loving the first moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home
As the clip reveals, the movie kicks in where "Spider-Man: Far from Home " ends. J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) has just revealed Peter's identity, and the crowd is going wild — not just over Spidey, who they think murdered Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), but over MJ (Zendaya), whom they call "Spider-Man's girlfriend." Panicked, Peter escapes this swarm of people by grabbing MJ and web-swinging away from the masses, much to the chagrin of MJ, who's not a fan of this mode of transportation. The clip ends with the pair perched atop a bridge, and both of them are in full panic mode — Peter because of his revealed identity, and MJ because, well, she's trying not to fall.
Though the scene only provides a short glimpse at the world of "No Way Home," fans very much like what they see. "This is legit the best opening scene I have ever seen," user Sooraj Sungur commented on the YouTube video. "Amazing, it continues right after the end scene. The 2 films are like one," Antony D'Andrea opined.
Many viewers also expressed their appreciation to the surprise breakout character of the scene: The backpack-wearing guy who tries to jump after the escaping Spider-Man and MJ, only to face-plant on the street after his foolishly brave attempt to grab them as they go. "Props to that man who not only tried to grab them, but leaped for them as they were taking off, in full confidence," one commenter appreciated the fleeting moment. "Stunt actor/extra playing that role deserves a raise."
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in theaters on December 17.