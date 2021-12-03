Ghostbusters: Afterlife Actress Mckenna Grace Reveals How Jason And Ivan Reitman Worked Together - Exclusive

Unlike many sequels, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" managed to win over the majority of fans both nostalgic for the OG series and ready to welcome a new generation of Ghostbusters. There are a whole host of reasons the film charmed a decades-old fandom. When you combine stellar acting and the reemergence of the original Ghostbusters, it feels like the '80s again.

Getting original "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman involved in the process certainly didn't hurt, either. Even more, having his son write and direct ensured that life imitated art — and you can really feel that legacy play out on screen. We can consider the torch officially passed from old cast to new and father to son. For anyone in need of a bit of sap, those nuances add an extra dash of magic to the revamped franchise.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Mckenna Grace, who plays Phoebe, dished on the working dynamic between Jason and Ivan Reitman, how involved the original director was in the film, and what her offscreen kinship with Finn Wolfhard looks like.