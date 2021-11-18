The Real Reason Directing Ghostbusters: Afterlife 'Scared' Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman says he was constantly pestered for years by his famous father to do something with the "Ghostbusters" franchise. However, the fear of letting the elder Reitman down prevented him from doing so.

"Certainly my father always thought that it would be a good idea if I made a 'Ghostbusters' film, and I shied away from it," Reitman explained to Variety. "My father casts a large shadow. 'Ghostbusters' casts a large shadow. And I was certainly scared to pick up the proton pack, but that's what this movie became about. 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is about a family developing the courage to pick up the proton pack themselves."

Like the younger Reitman, there will be countless moviegoers and "Ghostbusters" fans who will be venturing into new but familiar territory when they see "Afterlife" in theaters on November 19. Of course, many of the film's inevitable viewers will also, in all likelihood, not even have been born when the first "Ghostbusters" came out or will have been too young to see it when it did. Notably, that even goes for certain members of the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" cast.

"I was three when the original movie came out, so nobody took me to the theater to see it, but it was always on television," recalled actor Carrie Coon in an interview with Variety. Coon plays the daughter of Harold Ramis' Egon in "Afterlife," and it sounds like the actor still can't quite believe that she's a part of the sequel. "It's so much a part of my DNA. I couldn't have imagined for one second that I'd ever be sitting here talking about it," Coon admitted. "And now I'll be talking about it for the rest of my life!"