Ghostbusters: Afterlife Actress Mckenna Grace Dishes On The OG Cast, Paul Rudd, And The Reitmans - Exclusive Interview

Can you think of any fun moments from set that you had with them?

Bill was a really funny guy, and I feel like Ernie's just so friendly. And then Mr. Dan is just so sweet. All of them were really fun. I think that my favorite memories are actually from the premiere, which was yesterday.

My great-grandpa, he came to the "Ghostbusters" premiere with me. I got to bring some family and friends, and my great-grandpa came, and he has this big old walking stick. And it just looks like a random stick that he picked up off the ground except polished. And he's standing there right next to the carpet while they finally get everybody together, the whole cast and everybody for a group photo, and then standing by Bill and Bill Murray goes, "Who's that guy with the stick? He looks like a caveman." And I go, "Sir, that's my great-grandpa." And he goes, "Does he live in a cave?"

Oh, no!

And I go, "Sir, how dare you?" And he goes, "What? He could pull it off." And then I go, "Oh my gosh." And my Pawpaw, he sees that we're talking about him and he's real old, and he has his hearing aids. And then he sees that we're looking at him and talking about him. And then he starts walking forward, going, "Huh?" And I go, "Pawpaw! Pawpaw! No! We're taking a group photo. Back up! Back up!" And then he goes, "Huh?" And keeps walking forward. And everybody's like, "Who's this old man on the carpet?" And I'm like, "Pawpaw. Pawpaw, get back!" And then Bill goes, "Get him in the picture! Get him in here."

And then he grabs my great-grandpa and pulls him into the group picture that's just supposed to be the cast and the director. And I was like, "Oh. My. God. I'm so embarrassed." And then Bill and my great-grandpa just start talking. And I'm like, "How did my great-grandpa manage to make friends with Bill Murray in 0.5 seconds of being here? What just happened?" [That's] my favorite Bill Murray story, even though I have three.