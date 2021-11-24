Mckenna Grace Reveals A Hilarious Bill Murray Story From The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Premiere - Exclusive

With the "Ghostbusters" mythology and fandom spanning back to 1984 when the original film debuted, it's no surprise that fans have passed the love of the franchise down to each following generation. It's only fitting that the very fans who watched the two original movies on repeat would then become the new generation of Ghostbusters. Mckenna Grace is one such actress, channeling her love of the characters into her "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" character Phoebe.

Looper spoke to Mckenna Grace during an exclusive interview where she dished on being a "Ghostbusters" fan, revealed what it was like working with the OG cast, and told a hilarious story about Bill Murray and her great-grandfather at the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" premiere.

"I was a mega-fan of the 'Ghostbusters' films. It's always been one of my favorites growing up. Absolutely," Grace said. "Working with people, these legends, the original Ghostbusters, was crazy every day. You walk on set, and you're like, 'Oh, this isn't real. Oh, there's Bill Murray. Oh, there's Dan Aykroyd. There's Ernie [Hudson].'" That would certainly be an out-of-body experience for any fan.

She added, "It's really crazy. I've never really done anything like it. I feel like I have gotten a lot of advice from them, and I've talked to them so much, but I feel it's so crazy being able to have conversations with them." Raise your hand if hanging out with Bill Murray is on your holiday wish list.