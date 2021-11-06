Finn Wolfhard Just Opened Up About His Forthcoming Directorial Debut

"Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard has already accomplished a lot in his short career. The 18-year-old star has appeared as Mike Wheeler in all three seasons of the hit Netflix show and will return when Season 4 finally debuts next summer (though we finally have a new teaser trailer to tide us over). Wolfhard has also appeared in successful films such as 2017's "It" and is an established musician, fronting the bands Calpurnia, which broke up in 2019, and The Aubreys, whose debut album releases this November, according to NME. He'll next be seen in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," the long-awaited next sequel to the original franchise, which will see many of the original actors returning.

In addition to all these projects, the young star also has his sights set on other endeavors, too. In an interview with NME, Wolfhard revealed that he is now turning his attention to filmmaking, debuting soon as both a feature film screenwriter and a director.