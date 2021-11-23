Red Notice Is On Target For An Important Netflix Record

Netflix's star-studded original film "Red Notice" has proven to be a major hit for the streaming giant, with the art heist flick cracking its way into its Top 10 for most popular English movies of all time, just days after being released. But there's an even bigger score on the horizon for stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

According to Variety, "Red Notice" is on target to break a very important record for Netflix as people continue to watch the Rawson Marshall Thurber-directed thriller. Since its November 12 release, "Red Notice" has managed to rake in 277.9 million hours of viewing time. That makes it No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10, behind 2018's "Birdbox." If that wasn't enough, the movie has jumped into every Top 10 list across the globe for the second straight week, Variety reports, and the raised interest has even led to boosted viewership numbers for other films starring Johnson or Reynolds, such as "Central Intelligence" and "6 Underground." However, there's still one last record to catch.