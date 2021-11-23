Red Notice Is On Target For An Important Netflix Record
Netflix's star-studded original film "Red Notice" has proven to be a major hit for the streaming giant, with the art heist flick cracking its way into its Top 10 for most popular English movies of all time, just days after being released. But there's an even bigger score on the horizon for stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.
According to Variety, "Red Notice" is on target to break a very important record for Netflix as people continue to watch the Rawson Marshall Thurber-directed thriller. Since its November 12 release, "Red Notice" has managed to rake in 277.9 million hours of viewing time. That makes it No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10, behind 2018's "Birdbox." If that wasn't enough, the movie has jumped into every Top 10 list across the globe for the second straight week, Variety reports, and the raised interest has even led to boosted viewership numbers for other films starring Johnson or Reynolds, such as "Central Intelligence" and "6 Underground." However, there's still one last record to catch.
Red Notice is on pace to be Netflix's No. 1 movie of all time
In less than two weeks, "Red Notice" has become a streaming juggernaut — with Variety reporting that it's now on track to become Netflix's most-watched movie in its first 28 days of release. The prior titleholder, "Birdbox," had amassed 282 million in its first 28 days, and "Red Notice" is reportedly on pace to pass that number.
While it's hard to compute just how important this record is in terms of revenue and financial numbers, becoming the most-watched Netflix movie of all time is certainly a massive feat. "Red Notice" already holds the title of having the biggest opening day in Netflix movie history, despite critics widely bashing it (via Rotten Tomatoes). The film's audience score, meanwhile, has been extremely positive at a solid 92% at the moment. "Critical we delivered for your families worldwide," said "Red Notice" star Dwayne Johnson after the movie broke the opening day record. "THANK YOU!!!"