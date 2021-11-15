Red Notice Just Shattered A Stunning Netflix Record

Putting three of the most famous movie stars around in the same movie turned out to be a pretty good move, seeing as "Red Notice" just broke the record for biggest opening day in Netflix history, at least when it comes to movies. Star Ryan Reynolds was over the moon about the record on his official Twitter account. "WOW," Reynolds tweeted. "#RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team!" He also threw in a fun bonus reference to Taylor Swift's recent re-release of the "Red" album. "Can't wait for Red Notice (Taylor's Version)," the tweet concluded.

Dwayne Johnson was equally excited, and remembered to pay extra attention to the fact that the audiences genuinely seem to love it. "RED NOTICE shatters opening day records for NETFLIX around the world." Johnson enthused in a tweeted. "With outstanding 92% AUDIENCE SCORE!! This was @sevenbucksprod's first deliverable for a streaming platform. Critical we delivered for your families worldwide. THANK YOU!!! dj."

Though critics haven't been particularly kind to "Red Notice," the movie's audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is indeed sky high, just like Johnson mentioned. As the movie's record-breaking debut proves, plenty of people have watched it, too, so the public has certainly spoken in this case.