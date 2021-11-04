Why Dwayne Johnson Vows To No Longer Use Real Guns On His Sets

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest action stars on the planet, with a new entry to his ever-expanding filmography arriving this week on Netflix: "Red Notice" sees him opposite Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in an explosive, globe-trotting action movie that also comes with a fair amount of gunplay. It's an integral element to several action movies out this year, but as confirmed by the man himself, he will now be making drastic alterations for any of his future projects.

The swift action being applied follows the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who was killed on the set of "Rust" after Alec Baldwin unknowingly discharged a prop gun that contained a live round. Creative forces from within the Hollywood film industry extended their sympathies to those affected and spoke about the need for serious gun safety reviews in the future.

This week, while attending the premiere of "Red Notice," Johnson explained to Variety the steps being taken that would be set in stone for any other venture he put his name to.