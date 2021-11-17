Bill Murray Has A Hilarious Take On Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Jason Reitman As A Kid

Appearing with the rest of the original "Ghostbusters" team on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" (via YouTube) earlier this week, Bill Murray recalled just what kind of kid "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" director Jason Reitman (who also cameoed in 1989's "Ghostbusters 2") was like. Backed by his co-stars with unanimous laughter, Murray explained how the younger Reitman was a real "pain in the a**" on the set of the "Ghostbusters" sequel and that his creative streak was already evident at that time: "He was directing back then!" The actor also noted Reitman is "a child of the Ghostbusters," which would explain why he returned to the franchise all these years later.

It'll be great to see how Reitman's close connection with a franchise that's beloved by many is handled in the new film. Currently ranked on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 68%, critics appear to be getting their streams crossed regarding the level of nostalgia that is a welcome dose for some and a hindrance to others. USA Today said it seems to have "learned all the worst fan-service lessons from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," while Bloody Disgusting deemed it a "more successful as a touching tribute than an original path forward."

See for yourself when "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" arrives in cinemas on November 18.