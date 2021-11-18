Hawkeye Featurette Confirms What We Suspected All Along About The Cast's On-Set Chemistry

With only a few days left until the Disney+ premiere of "Hawkeye," Marvel is releasing an absolute barrage of marketing materials to get the word out about the new series. One of the latest promotional videos posted to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube page is titled "BFFs Featurette." In addition to quick cuts from behind-the-scenes shots that show cast members laughing with each other, the video features snippets from interviews with the two lead actors as well as choice soundbites from other key members of the crew.

Steinfeld noted that the banter between Clint and Kate came to her pretty naturally, while also adding, "Collaborating with Jeremy takes a lot more strength than I think it looks like it might."

Renner appeared to agree with Steinfeld, but also noted that the relationship between the two characters makes up the heart of the series. "The intersection of those two characters becomes really the big base of what this show is about," Renner said. "I begrudgingly have her as a partner if you will and then our friendship grows."

Directors tied to the project also said they believe the comedic aspect of the series adds a lot to the viewing experience. "I enjoy the humor and the tone in the twists and turns that it takes," lead director Rhys Thomas said.

Another of the series' directors was also quick to highlight Renner and Steinfeld's versatility in switching between comedy and action. "They can bicker and have you giggling behind the monitors," he said. "But then you see them in action sequences and it's just lightning."

The first two episodes of "Hawkeye" will be available exclusively on Disney+ on November 24.