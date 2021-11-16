Hawkeye Is Inspired By One Of Kevin Feige's Favorite MCU Scenes

In the last year, Disney+ has offered fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe an unprecedented amount of content. With the releases of "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," as well as the first seasons of "Loki" and "What If...?," fans of one of the world's most profitable franchises are no doubt pleased with the number of characters they can follow and worlds they can dive into at this stage of the MCU's development. All the same, Marvel Studios isn't done churning out new material for Disney+ this year.

On November 24, the first two episodes of "Hawkeye" will be released exclusively on Disney+. Starring Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, the series represents the first of the MCU's Disney+ series to focus on a member of the original Avengers team. The show will also introduce audiences to Kate Bishop, as played by fellow Academy Award-nominee Hailee Steinfeld. The Marvel-Disney+ show is reportedly primarily based on the critically acclaimed Matt Fraction and David Aja 2012 comic series of the same name about the expert archers.

With only a little more than a week before the premiere of the new series, the creative forces at Marvel are slowly pulling back the curtain to reveal more about the series.