Clint Meets The Parents In A New Clip From Hawkeye

The new "Hawkeye" clip (via YouTube) takes place at the Bishop family's dinner table, and while the setting might make you expect that the scene's about to riff on the "my parents think we're a couple" misunderstanding trope, it doesn't go there at all. Instead, the viewer is treated to a perfectly civil scene between several level-headed characters. It's obvious that Clint and Kate have used the Bishops' house — and laptop – for what Kate insists on referring to as "a case we're working together," and the people on the other side of the table (Tony Dalton and Vera Farmiga) — who are heavily implied to be Kate's parents — are mostly just fascinated to find out what a world-famous Avenger is doing in their home, and what their daughter has been up to.

Kate does her level best to sell the Hawkeyes' relationship as "partners" and even "friends," while Clint politely, yet firmly shoots down such claims — as well as Kate's attempt to call him "CB1." Everyone involved clearly finds the situation a bit awkward, but they nevertheless take things more or less in stride. Dalton's character even warmly thanks Clint for saving the world. All in all, the scene is a delightful introduction to the Bishop family, and highlights the buddy cop chemistry between the enthusiastic Kate and the jaded Clint.

There are some mysteries here, of course. Though reports indicate that Farmiga is indeed playing Kate's mom, "Better Call Saul" star Tony Dalton is pegged to play Jack Duquesne, whom fans of the comics better know as Swordsman (per Variety). It remains to be seen how this comes in play in the show, and whether it turns this scene into something more threatening in context.