Marvel Producer Confirms An Amazing Detail About The Hawkeye Series

"Hawkeye" is the first of Marvel's Disney+ shows to focus on an original Avenger. However, Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton won't be taking up all the screen time in "Hawkeye," with Hailee Steinfeld making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Disney+ series as a character that could be central to the future of the superhero franchise. Steinfeld stars in the series as Kate Bishop, a young woman capable of giving Clint a run for his money as an archer.

While Clint's history in Marvel Comics goes all the way back to the character's introduction as a villain in a 1964 issue of Marvel's "Tales of Suspense" (via Marvel), Bishop is a relatively new character. She first appeared in "Young Avengers" #1, which was released in 2005 (via Marvel). In the comics, Bishop adopts the Hawkeye moniker after the death of Clint Barton.

Coincidentally, Marvel Studios is in the midst of having several of its characters pick up the mantles of older or fallen superheroes in the MCU. Indeed, with Sam Wilson already taking over the Captain America mantle at the end of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" earlier this year, it really shouldn't be much of a surprise to see the arrival of Clint Barton's potential successor in the form of Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

With "Hawkeye" set to premiere in just a few weeks too, Marvel is finally letting the cast and crew open up about what fans should expect from the highly-anticipated series.