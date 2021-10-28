Get In The Holiday Spirit With A New Teaser For Hawkeye

Less ho, ho, ho and more bow, bow, bow, another brand new teaser for Disney+'s next Marvel show, "Hawkeye," has been fired online, giving us a little more footage of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's first big team-up. Dipped in that purple hue that die-hard Barton fans will no doubt recognize, this latest snippet gives further proof that the Avenging archer's next gig might just save the holidays.

Spanning six episodes with the first two arriving during the Thanksgiving holiday, the series is based on Matt Fraction and David Aja's incredible comic run that saw Clint pair up with Kate after she stole the Hawkeye name. The chemistry from the page seems to be seamlessly making its way to screen as Jeremey Renner's disgruntled bowman banters with Hailee Steinfeld as the archer-in-training. While the latest teaser does have a lot of footage we've already seen, there are still some new moments sprinkled in amongst it.