Get In The Holiday Spirit With A New Teaser For Hawkeye
Less ho, ho, ho and more bow, bow, bow, another brand new teaser for Disney+'s next Marvel show, "Hawkeye," has been fired online, giving us a little more footage of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's first big team-up. Dipped in that purple hue that die-hard Barton fans will no doubt recognize, this latest snippet gives further proof that the Avenging archer's next gig might just save the holidays.
Spanning six episodes with the first two arriving during the Thanksgiving holiday, the series is based on Matt Fraction and David Aja's incredible comic run that saw Clint pair up with Kate after she stole the Hawkeye name. The chemistry from the page seems to be seamlessly making its way to screen as Jeremey Renner's disgruntled bowman banters with Hailee Steinfeld as the archer-in-training. While the latest teaser does have a lot of footage we've already seen, there are still some new moments sprinkled in amongst it.
"Can I tell you a secret? I'm working with an Avenger."
Fans of the Fraction/Aja run will once again be grinning at the sight of the tracksuit mafia, the very purple new threads worn by both, and the appearance of Lucky, the one-eyed dog. Still oozing with a Shane Black/"Lethal Weapon" vibe, there's a lot for comic book fans to love based on what we've seen so far. And for the uninitiated, there are some incredible stunts, cheery Christmas in New York vibes, and classic MCU humor.
As is compulsory with just about every Marvel event, full details of who will be making an appearance are being kept under wraps (probably Christmas-themed) for now. Though we do know that Yelena (Florence Pugh), Natasha Romanoff's sister who debuted in "Black Widow" earlier this year, will be in the mix, as well as the live-action debut of Maya Lopez aka Echo (Alaqua Cox). We can see how everything unfolds when "Hawkeye" arrives on Disney+ November 24, the day before Thanksgiving.