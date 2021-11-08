Alec Baldwin Calls For On-Set Police Officers To Ensure Firearm Safety

The tragic shooting death of Halyna Hutchins has sparked widespread calls for stronger safety measures in Hollywood, including a new plea from actor Alec Baldwin to put police officers on every movie and TV set where guns are present.

"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police [officer] on set," Baldwin tweeted on Nov. 8, according to Deadline. The screen star's Twitter account is now private, but screenshots from his page show the recent calls for action.

Baldwin had previously denied allegations that the set of his Western drama "Rust" — where Hutchins was accidentally shot by him on Oct. 21 during a scene they were filming — was an unsafe work environment. Lawyers for the armorer on set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, have stated that they believe someone "sabotaged" the production and purposely placed a live round into Gutierrez-Reed's collection of blanks, citing a "disgruntled" group of camera workers who walked off set hours earlier. Police are still conducting their investigation, however Baldwin continues to imply that lax safety measures were to blame for Hutchins' death. In his tweet Monday, the actor explained what he thought could be done to prevent such an incident from ever occurring again.