Cinematographers Are Calling For This New On-Set Rule To Take Effect After The Alec Baldwin Incident

The tragic shooting death of Halyna Hutchins during the filming of Alec Baldwin's Western drama "Rust" has sparked calls from fellow cinematographers for an immediate ban of all functional firearms on set.

"We vow to no longer knowingly work on projects using functional firearms for filming purposes," reads a new petition and open letter from the American Society of Cinematographers, which was published Tuesday by Variety. "We vow to no longer put ourselves and our crew in these unnecessarily lethal situations," the document says. "We won't sit back and wait for the industry to change. We have a duty to effect change within the industry ourselves."

Four pages of signatures, from countless cinematographers just like Hutchins, accompanied the documents on Tuesday. In their letter, the group called on Hollywood producers and lawmakers to do something immediately — whether it be a new law or stricter safety measures — in the wake of the Oct. 21 incident. Police are still investigating how live ammunition managed to make its way into actor Alec Baldwin's prop gun before he accidentally shot Hutchins that Thursday. The American Society of Cinematographers on Tuesday offered ways to prevent an accident like this from ever happening again.