Kumail Nanjiani Had A Hilarious Remark About His Avengers Campus Double

Few stars have had the kind of come-up that Kumail Nanjiani has had. The "Silicon Valley" alum has transformed from schlubby everyman comic to bona fide movie star with the release of Marvel's "Eternals," which saw a wide release to theaters today, November 5. Nanjiani even underwent a massive lifestyle change to get insanely shredded for the role of Kingo (despite the fact that no one asked him to do this). Beneath his now-chiseled exterior, however, Nanjiani is still the quick-witted comic he's always been.

Meanwhile, the Disneyland resort has recently opened the doors to its Marvel Cinematic Universe attraction, the Avengers Campus, which offers themed rides, food, and the chance to mingle with your favorite Marvel heroes. Those heroes, of course, are actors employed by the resort, and today the characters from "Eternals" made their debut at the campus, including a version of Nanjiani's Kingo. Upon seeing the promo images, which depict the Disneyland actors posing in costume, Nanjiani had a perfectly hilarious response.