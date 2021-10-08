Kumail Nanjiani Admits To Feeling Conflicted About Changing His Body For Marvel's Eternals

In case you hadn't heard, Kumail Nanjiani got seriously buff for his upcoming role in Marvel's "Eternals." The new superhero bonanza will see the renowned funnyman portraying Kingo, a member of a not quite immortal race of super-powered alien beings who've been living on Earth in secret. And while the role didn't explicitly require the actor (perhaps best known for his comedic work in "Silicon Valley," and "The Big Sick") to get in superhero shape, Nanjiani shocked fans and co-workers alike with his full-body transformation.

That transformation has been the subject of considerable discourse for months now, and per the actor's recent comments to GQ, he's indeed grown weary of all the talk. In fact, when asked about getting ripped for his MCU debut in "Eternals," Nanjiani bluntly responded, "I've found out over the last year and a half, since I did that picture, that I am very uncomfortable talking about my body—and it's become less and less and less comfortable."

Ironically, that very GQ piece is dedicated almost entirely to the subject of Nanjiani's physical overhaul. And even if the actor is clearly proud of both the work he put into transforming his body, and the unexpected career opportunities said transformation has apparently brought his way, he's clearly a bit conflicted about it being the only thing interviewers seem to want to talk about these days.