Kumail Nanjiani Waxes Hilariously Poetic About His Character Kingo In A New Eternals Featurette

This latest "Eternals" featurette — titled "In Kingo's Words" — opens on a few shots of the cosmos accompanied by a voiceover from Kumail Nanjiani chronicling the creation of "the first sun, galaxies, and a bunch of other boring stuff." After that, of course, comes Kingo, "Eternal extraordinaire and giant movie star, pure of heart and big of bicep." Nanjiani's enthusiastic but relatively benign narration is then interrupted by an appearance from Lauren Ridloff — who portrays Makkari — in the studio where he's recording his voiceover. Although she lets him know he's doing a good job, her smile suggests otherwise.

As Nanjiani continues to describe Kingo's superheroism, he refers to the rest of the "Eternals" team as a "revolving cast of sidekicks." This prompts appearances in the recording studio from fellow stars Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek, who seem to take offense to the diminishment of their respective characters. Nanjiani then suggests his "Eternals" cohorts are possibly assistants before Angelina Jolie, who portrays "Thena," shows up. Her mere presence forces him to admit that "Angelina Jolie's not one of the sidekicks. She's one of the main ones."

Kingo, Thena, and their many assistants will debut in "Eternals" upon its November 5 theatrical release.