Marvel Made Some Interesting Comments About Kumail Nanjiani's Eternals Transformation

Marvel producer Nathan Moore isn't the only person who has commented on Kumail Nanjiani's physical transformation. "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao also felt she had to speak to her star about the issue. Zhao wanted Nanjiani to know he was hired for his humility and charisma, not his appearance. She explained in the same October GQ profile, "I wanted to make sure he didn't feel like he had to do it for me."

Nanjiani has also spoken candidly about how difficult the process was on him. In that buzzy 2019 Instagram post, he explained, "It would have been impossible without these resources and time," while also celebrating all of his hard work. But he also discussed the changes he saw mentally and emotionally once he started getting more muscle. This included a new focus on what scale said and issues with body dysmorphia (via Buzzfeed), not to mention the toxic masculinity that his new physique seems to be perpetuating. "It is aggression," he said in GQ about that jacked-up look that he aspired to, even as a young man in the '80s. "It is anger. A lot of times, we are taught to be useful by using physical strength or our brain in an aggressive, competitive way. Not in an empathetic way. Not in an open, collaborative way."

Marvel's "Eternals" opens November 5, and at that time, fans will get to see his transformation (as well as the transformation of his co-stars) in action for themselves.