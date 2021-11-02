Dwayne Johnson Has Some Interesting Remarks About A Potential Hobbs And Shaw Sequel

In a recent interview with SiriusXM (via YouTube), Dwayne Johnson remained cryptic about Hobb's future, albeit with a hint of shade at the films he debuted in. "When it comes to 'Hobbs and Shaw,' which we loved and [I] loved making that movie, there's an idea that I had. I called [Universal Pictures chairwoman] Donna Langley, called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia, and I said, 'I have this idea and this direction," said Johnson. "And I pitched, and it would be, without giving it away... it would be the antithesis of what "Fast & Furious" movies generally are in that they continue to go on and go on and go on."

With those subtle shots fired, the star continued by saying that he has always wanted to do a Hobbs movie that is true to the character and would still like to do so in the future. However, if he were to do a Hobbs movie in the coming years, it would be, "without giving it away, that you watch a man walk off into the sunset," the "Red Notice" star said, continuing, "I said, 'We have an opportunity here to go against the grain and let's disrupt things a little bit and let's create a movie within the 'Fast & Furious' world that is unexpected.'"

It's anyone's guess what an "unexpected" movie in the "Fast & Furious" franchise looks like, but, chances are, it'll include at least one explosion, a car chase, and Johnson using henchman to beat another one into a paste. For now, you can have your buddy movie hunger satiated when "Red Notice" arrives on Netflix on Friday, November 5.