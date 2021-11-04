Latest Move By Halyna Hutchins' Husband Makes Massive Rust Lawsuit All But Inevitable

The accidental shooting incident on the set of the Western "Rust" is without doubt one of the worst tragedies the movie industry has faced as of late. The production was halted after a projectile from a supposedly safe prop firearm fired by actor Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. If you ask Baldwin, it's unlikely that "Rust" ever resumes filming, but even if that's the case, the tragic events of the set will likely continue to dominate discussion for quite a while — and are the subject of a thorough investigation.

Multiple authorities have investigated the set of "Rust," and as official statements about the gun incident have implied, criminal charges are a definite possibility at some point down the line. However, most recent developments have also hinted at the possibility of civil lawsuits. In fact, the latest move by Halyna Hutchins' husband makes a massive "Rust" lawsuit all but inevitable.