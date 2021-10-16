The First Look At Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Has DC Fans Losing Their Minds
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be the biggest star in Hollywood, but it's taken him a minute to get involved in superhero fare. Fortunately, that's all about to change with DC's "Black Adam," the "Shazam!" spinoff that will see the former WWE wrestler play the titular villain-turned-antihero. The actor is thrilled to be part of the DCEU too, revealing that he was "born to play" the character while discussing the movie at this year's Fandome event. The hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change.
Johnson also seems to be backing up his words in the movie. DC has released footage from the film's opening scene, which sees the A-lister in full heel mode. The clip opens with a group of explorers awakening Black Adam from his dark slumber, only for the supervillain to start laying the smackdown on their candy asses.
Unsurprisingly, DC fans on social media have been losing their minds over the teaser, which you can find on Johnson's Twitter page.
DC fans think Johnson is a perfect choice to play Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson stated that Black Adam was the ideal role for him, and some of his fans agree with this opinion — especially in regards to his physical attributes. As one Twitter user points out, the actor looks "the strongest [he's] ever been," and the "suit looks [looks like it's] about to break up."
While the teaser alone was enough to sell the movie to many fans, others took note of Johnson's excitement while announcing the film beforehand. "You can tell how much passion you have for this project and it just makes me even more excited to see the final film," wrote another fan on Twitter.
Some of Johnson's co-stars also shared their excitement about "Black Adam." In the aforementioned clip, Aldis Hodges — who plays Hawkman in the movie — revealed that the character is "brutal, uncompromising [and] fueled by the depths of his pain." Those are some big words, but Johnson is more than capable of delivering the goods.