The First Look At Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Has DC Fans Losing Their Minds

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be the biggest star in Hollywood, but it's taken him a minute to get involved in superhero fare. Fortunately, that's all about to change with DC's "Black Adam," the "Shazam!" spinoff that will see the former WWE wrestler play the titular villain-turned-antihero. The actor is thrilled to be part of the DCEU too, revealing that he was "born to play" the character while discussing the movie at this year's Fandome event. The hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change.

Johnson also seems to be backing up his words in the movie. DC has released footage from the film's opening scene, which sees the A-lister in full heel mode. The clip opens with a group of explorers awakening Black Adam from his dark slumber, only for the supervillain to start laying the smackdown on their candy asses.

Unsurprisingly, DC fans on social media have been losing their minds over the teaser, which you can find on Johnson's Twitter page.