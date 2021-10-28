Rust First AD And Armorer At Center Of Alec Baldwin Shooting Investigation Hire Lawyers

So far, no charges have been filed against anyone in relation to the shooting that took place on the set of "Rust." However, as the Santa Fe County Sheriff Department continues their investigation into the incident, it's possible that could all change. As Deadline reported, with David Halls and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the middle of the ongoing investigation, the two have both hired their own legal representation. Gutierrez-Reed has hired ex-Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Bowles, while Halls has hired former Assistant District Attorney Lisa Torraco, an Albuquerque-based lawyer. Deadline also reports that Halls and Gutierrez-Reed have already given their statements to authorities as they continue to cooperate in the probe.

As more news of the investigation has come out, previous on-set firearms incidents related to Halls and Gutierrez-Reed have also come to light. Halls was fired in 2019 from the production of "Freedom's Path" after a rifle thought to be empty had discharged and caused inner-ear issues for a crewmember. Meanwhile, a former cast member said that while working on the Nicolas Cage film "The Old Way," Gutierrez allegedly engaged in some "rookie" behavior by firing weapons too close to the cast and crewmembers.