Multiple Authorities Now Investigating Set Of Rust Where Shooting Occurred

According to CNN, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the events that led up to Hutchins' death. They've even gone so far as to file a search warrant for the property where "Rust" was filming when the gun was fired. The sheriff's office will be dedicating their weekend to investigating every nook and cranny of the property to get more information about what might have been responsible for Halyna Hutchins' death.

But law enforcement can only do so much if they don't find any evidence suggesting criminal wrongdoing. That's why New Mexico's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau is performing an investigation in cooperation with local authorities, per Deadline. All of the information that has been shared with the public so far makes it seem like the shooting was an accident, so it's unlikely that anyone involved will face criminal charges. Even so, there could be grounds to file civil lawsuits over the incident, as pointed out by legal experts who spoke to Insider. This is highly likely, given the precedent set by the Lee family's civil suit after what happened on the set of "The Crow."

It is uncertain whether production on "Rust" will continue in the wake of this tragic loss, even after the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and the OSHB finish their investigations.