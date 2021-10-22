Rust Director Joel Souza Released From Hospital After On-Set Accident That Killed One

Souza's status was first revealed by one of the film's cast members, Frances Fisher. Responding to a tweet from Patricia Arquette, Fisher said, "Director Joel Souza told me he's out of hospital." This was later verified by Deadline, who obtained confirmation from Souza's reps. Souza was initially sent to CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, while Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died. She was 42.

Since the news, various members of the film industry have extended their thoughts and prayers for Hutchins' family, as well as the cast and crew of "Rush." Others have also expressed their concern for precautions on set and the importance of gun safety during filming. Horror icon Barbara Crampton said on Twitter, "I've held and fired many guns on set. It's always serious and I'm always very wary and of course people are careful. But working with the real thing is not worth it in case of an unfortunate accident. So sorry for the beautiful life of Halyna Hutchins now gone forever." "Doctor Strange" and "The Black Phone" writer C. Robert Cargill said, "I loved Halyna Hutchins' work so much. It's not only a tragic loss for cinema but to so many of you I know who worked with her. You and her family are all in my thoughts tonight. I'm heartbroken for you all."