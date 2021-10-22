Rust Director Joel Souza Released From Hospital After On-Set Accident That Killed One
Hollywood has been rocked this week following the recent accident that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Now, Deadline has confirmed that director Joel Souza, who was also injured during the incident, has since been released from the hospital.
Authorities were called to the set of Souza's western movie "Rush" in New Mexico on Thursday, after actor and producer Alec Baldwin "discharged" the weapon on set, which led to both Hutchins and Souza being rushed to the hospital. Baldwin was shortly taken in by authorities but has since been released without charge. The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department provided a statement following the event, saying, "Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released. No arrests or charges have been filed." Currently, an investigation is underway as to how the incident occurred, with the Department adding, "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged." For now, production of the film has been halted indefinitely.
Hutchins' passing 'a tragic loss for cinema'
Souza's status was first revealed by one of the film's cast members, Frances Fisher. Responding to a tweet from Patricia Arquette, Fisher said, "Director Joel Souza told me he's out of hospital." This was later verified by Deadline, who obtained confirmation from Souza's reps. Souza was initially sent to CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, while Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died. She was 42.
Since the news, various members of the film industry have extended their thoughts and prayers for Hutchins' family, as well as the cast and crew of "Rush." Others have also expressed their concern for precautions on set and the importance of gun safety during filming. Horror icon Barbara Crampton said on Twitter, "I've held and fired many guns on set. It's always serious and I'm always very wary and of course people are careful. But working with the real thing is not worth it in case of an unfortunate accident. So sorry for the beautiful life of Halyna Hutchins now gone forever." "Doctor Strange" and "The Black Phone" writer C. Robert Cargill said, "I loved Halyna Hutchins' work so much. It's not only a tragic loss for cinema but to so many of you I know who worked with her. You and her family are all in my thoughts tonight. I'm heartbroken for you all."