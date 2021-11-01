The Real Reason Why We Might Not Get An Eternals Sequel
When a Marvel movie comes out, it usually doesn't take very long before fans — and the studio, itself — start ripening up for a sequel. But "Eternals" is different.
With the upcoming film now becoming the worst-rated Marvel flick since "Thor: The Dark World," it appears that Disney could have other plans for its new batch of superheroes, which don't include additional movies. "Obviously, we have ideas of where we could go," explained Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore in a recent interview with the Toronto Sun. "But there isn't a hard and fast rule where we have to have three of these things and this is the first."
In years past, Marvel's leading characters would typically get at least one to two sequels after an original origin movie or appearance to help establish them in the MCU. It happened with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and now Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and the Black Panther franchise. So why not "Eternals"? Well, the answer is a lot simpler than you think.
Eternals doesn't need a sequel, says Marvel producer
When the cast and crew came together to make Marvel's "Eternals," they apparently set out to make a film that could stand alone and exist freely in the MCU, should it not be greenlit for another film in the future, says producer Nate Moore.
"It's not something that is a must-have," Moore told the Sun of an "Eternals" sequel. "We felt like there was enough story that it could be a contained universe." To take things even further, Moore said that you wouldn't even need to watch other Marvel movies to enjoy the studio's latest outing.
"I think the Infinity Stones fell into our lap and really helped connect things in ways that felt unexpected and earned," Moore explained. "If you just watch Eternals, you can enjoy Eternals, you can understand Eternals and you're good to go." While most of the criticism around the movie has been centered around its massive scope and questionable pacing, there have been many people who wish to see Marvel take another crack at it.
"'Eternals' isn't a bad movie. It's just not a particularly satisfying one," wrote Bill Goodykoontz in his review for the Arizona Republic. The film lands in theaters on November 5.