The Real Reason Why We Might Not Get An Eternals Sequel

When a Marvel movie comes out, it usually doesn't take very long before fans — and the studio, itself — start ripening up for a sequel. But "Eternals" is different.

With the upcoming film now becoming the worst-rated Marvel flick since "Thor: The Dark World," it appears that Disney could have other plans for its new batch of superheroes, which don't include additional movies. "Obviously, we have ideas of where we could go," explained Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore in a recent interview with the Toronto Sun. "But there isn't a hard and fast rule where we have to have three of these things and this is the first."

In years past, Marvel's leading characters would typically get at least one to two sequels after an original origin movie or appearance to help establish them in the MCU. It happened with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and now Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and the Black Panther franchise. So why not "Eternals"? Well, the answer is a lot simpler than you think.