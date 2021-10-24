Here's What Critics Are Saying About Eternals

"Eternals" is closer than ever to debuting in theaters after fans of the MCU have waited well over two years for its arrival. The highly anticipated feature was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 when Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed the all-star cast and director attached to the project.

From the beginning, it was clear this would be a film unlike any other in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are being introduced to a whole new group of heroes, none of whom have appeared in an MCU movie before. With Chloé Zhao attached to direct, many suspected a visual masterpiece was on its way, especially after she nabbed an Academy Award for best director earlier this year for "Nomadland." With superstars like Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek front and center, it seems like "Eternals" will be the MCU's next big thing.

With just a few weeks to go before its release, critics are revealing their thoughts on the movie, which they could preview a week ago. Thanks to these spoiler-free reviews, we can better understand what the rest of us are walking into when we view the film. Reactions to "Eternals" are all over the map, and here are what some of the most prominent critics and outlets in the business are saying on the MCU's newest project.