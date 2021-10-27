Marvel's Eternals Just Broke An MCU Record, But Not The Good Kind

With the release date of the pandemic-delayed MCU film "Eternals" right around the corner, many fans are eager to see how the world's biggest superhero franchise will continue to expand. It seems that "Eternals" has already set a notable record ahead of the film's full release, but likely not the one that fans were hoping for.

Like many of the already-released and upcoming films in Phase 4, "Eternals" explores the story of heroes and villains that come from sections of the Marvel universe that might not be well known to the average fan of the MCU. The Eternals come from a storyline that crosses vast expanses of time, and the new film, "Eternals," doesn't shy away from this epic approach. Fans will see heroes like Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Ikaris (Richard Madden), and many more reunite after centuries apart to protect humanity against their ultimate enemy, The Deviants.

While "Eternals" will not be available across theaters in North America until November 5, reviewers have already gotten their hands on the film, and their thoughts have started to trickle out. Unfortunately, it appears that the film is dividing those critics in a way that the MCU hasn't seen in nearly a decade. Here is the undesirable record that "Eternals" just managed to crack.