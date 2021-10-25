Check Out A Pair Of New Clips From Star Trek: Prodigy

This week, CBS has given interested viewers a double-whammy sneak preview of the upcoming animated show, "Star Trek: Prodigy." The show is part of a new slate of spinoffs set in the "Star Trek" universe that has been expanding lately. The Paramount+ show is aimed squarely at the younger fans of the long-running sci-fi franchise. While live-action is traditionally the prime directive for "Star Trek" projects, cartoons are not unprecedented (see: "Star Trek: Lower Decks"), but a show oriented toward kids and young adults is a first for the franchise.

"Prodigy" will include "Star Trek: Voyager" alum Kate Mulgrew, who reprises her role as Captain Janeway in animated form. Set after the events of "Voyager," the animated series follows a crew of stranded aliens who work together to pilot an abandoned Starfleet ship, the USS Protostar. Notable members of the voice cast include Jason Mantzoukas, of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Big Mouth" fame, as mischievous Tellarite Jankom Pog, and "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs, who voices the recurring character Tysess.

The newly released clips of "Prodigy" showcase brand-new characters, familiar locations, and mysterious villains, so here's the breakdown.