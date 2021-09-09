Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Drops A Revealing New Teaser

September 8, 2021 marked the 55th anniversary of the debut of "Star Trek: The Original Series" — a landmark big enough on its own to make Star Trek Day extra special this year. Of course, we've also got more to look forward to than ever before: While "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is currently airing, we've got "Star Trek: Prodigy," and "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 4 coming this year. And next year will see the next season of "Star Trek: Picard" and the debut of the new series, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

We already knew "Strange New Worlds" would be different from all the other shows in the current lineup of Trek series because of its intentional, episodic nature. We also knew we'd continue to see these fresh incarnations of Spock, Number One, and Captain Christopher Pike as portrayed by Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, and Anson Mount, respectively.

And while we may not have gotten a trailer for the show, we did find out through a brief teaser some very compelling information about the remainder of the crew — including some characters with names long-time Trek fans will very much remember.