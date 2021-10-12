Star Trek: Prodigy Adds Three Huge Stars To Its Voice Cast

The "Star Trek" universe continues to seek out new life and new civilizations by way of a plethora of television shows. One recent addition to the expansive sci-fi franchise, "Star Trek: Prodigy," shows audiences another side to this universe. Alongside the return of "Star Trek: Discovery" and the Captain Kirk-centric "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," this gorgeous-looking animated show will be beaming down to Paramount+ at the end of October. "Prodigy" not only introduces a younger crew, but it will also see the return of Kate Mulgrew's Captain Janeway in CGI animated form. Mulgrew reprises the role she first played in "Star Trek: Voyager," and on "Prodigy," she'll aid a small band of eclectic characters after they commandeer a starship from an area outside of Federation space.

The new characters introduced on the animated "Star Trek" spinoff include Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf. While this team is the crew at the heart of "Prodigy," they will be joined by other characters announced at a recent New York Comic-Con panel.