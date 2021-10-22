How Dangerous Are Prop Firearms On Movie Sets?

When using prop firearms on movie sets, there should be multiple crew members involved to maintain the safety of the crew and the cast that are around the weaponry, because accidents can happen. When speaking to The Conversation, Christopher Gist and Sarah Mayberry opened up about using real guns on their thriller, "Darklands," explaining that they used blanks during production to simulate real gunfire. However, this doesn't immediately make the weapon safer, as blanks are still incredibly dangerous at close range. They're similar to normal ammunition, except they are typically packed with plastic, paper, or cotton.

Gist and Mayberry say that "A gun with no ammunition – that is, a gun with neither a bullet nor blanks – is not dangerous," but they also pointed out that sets using firearms of any kind should have "an armourer, a safety officer, and a stunt coordinator." The duo also noted that everyone involved should only be used in controlled situations, and there should also be multiple safety briefings about the scene and the guns. Gist and Mayberry also pointed out that because visual effects have come such a long way, studios are easily able to add a muzzle flash in post-production to complete the scene.

There are numerous ways to make prop firearms very safe on movie sets, but they require "an abundance of caution," as Gist and Mayberry put it.